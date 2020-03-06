This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 6 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Two seriously injured crew members airlifted from Dutch super-trawler off Clare coast

Poor weather conditions last night prevented the Irish Coast Guard from dispatching a helicopter until this morning.

By Pat Flynn Friday 6 Mar 2020, 1:22 PM
53 minutes ago 4,921 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5035991
Image: Sam Boal/Photocall Ireland
Image: Sam Boal/Photocall Ireland

TWO CREW MEMBERS, seriously injured onboard a Dutch super-trawler overnight, have been airlifted to hospital by an Irish Coast Guard helicopter.

The ‘Zeeland’, a 6,000-tonne fish factory based in Scheveningen, had been operating about 315km west of Loop Head in Co Clare when the ship’s captain raised the alarm late last night.

Weather conditions in the area at the time prevented the Irish Coast Guard from dispatching a helicopter to meet the vessel. Winds reaching Storm Force 8 and high seas were reported in the area at the time.

The ship’s captain instead set course for the Irish coast to shorten the distance the helicopter would have to travel to rendezvous with it when conditions improved.

The operation was mounted and managed by watch officers at the Irish Coast Guard’s marine rescue sub-centre on Valentia Island in Kerry

At around 7am, as the trawler was just approaching the mouth of the Shannon Estuary the crew of the Shannon-based Irish Coast Guard helicopter were ready to take off and meet the vessel.

On reaching the scene, just south of Loop Head, Rescue 115’s winchman/paramedic was lowered onto the vessel’s deck and quickly set about assessing the casualties.

Both were assessed and treated before being placed in stretchers and winched on board the helicopter.

Rescue 115 spent almost 90 minutes hovering on scene before both casualties were taken on board and the crew departed shortly after 9.00am to make their way to University Hospital Limerick.

About 20 minutes later, the helicopter was met at the landing pad at UHL by National Ambulance Service paramedics who transported the two crew members to the emergency department for treatment.

The helicopter crew returned to their base in Shannon shortly before 11am almost four hours after setting off on the mission.

The circumstances of the incident in which that two crew members were injured aren’t clear but they are said to have sustained serious injuries.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Pat Flynn

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie