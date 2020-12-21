#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Monday 21 December 2020
Advertisement

Burglaries fall 20% due to Covid-19 pandemic but drugs and weapon offences increase

While many types of crime fell some categories of serious crimes saw significant increases.

By Ceimin Burke Monday 21 Dec 2020, 9:36 PM
46 minutes ago 2,580 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5308281
File photo.
Image: Shutterstock/Dmytro Zinkevych
File photo.
File photo.
Image: Shutterstock/Dmytro Zinkevych

THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC has caused burglaries in Ireland to drop by more than 20% in the first three-quarters of the year.

Freshly released figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show that the public health emergency has affected nearly every area of crime, with the number of robberies, thefts, extortion and hijacking offences all dropping sharply.

However, there was also increases in some categories of serious crimes including murder and drugs and weapons offences.

The CSO stats show that burglaries were down by 3,385 (20.4%) over the same period as last year. Thefts and related offences were also down by 12,183 (17.7%) and robbery, extortion and hijacking offences were down by 281 (12%).

There was also notable drops in the numbers of sexual offences, which fell 12% as well as murder attempts and threats, assaults and harassments, which fell nearly 8%.

Property damage crimes fell by over 9% while public order offences dropped by nearly 8%.

Despite murder attempts falling, the number of homicide offences recorded stood at 74, up five on last year.

Screenshot 2020-12-21 at 21.22.53

Drug offences rose by 1,818 (8.7%) while weapons and explosives offences were up 332, a rise of more than 12%.

Reports of false imprisonment increased by almost a third to 115 incidents.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Justice minister Helen McEntee said the stats demonstrate a general, and welcome, decrease in many categories of crime.

“An Garda Síochána have played a vital role in supporting communities throughout the Covid-19 pandemic,” she said.

Of course, crime has not stopped and criminals continue to look for opportunities to exploit.

“In addition to supporting the public health regulations, Gardaí have shown their determination to continue to prevent and detect crime with significant seizures and arrests for drugs, organised crime, burglaries, and drug and drink driving,” she added.

The minister said the increase in drugs and weapon offences was attributable to a greater degree of detection through targeted campaigns against organised crime as well as spotchecks.

“In the first six months of 2020, Garda operations to counter organised crime resulted in the seizure of €13.6 million in illicit drugs, 13 firearms and 2,000 rounds of ammunition,” she said.

About the author:

About the author
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie