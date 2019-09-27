This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Fraud and drug offences on the up, but number of murders decreases

The CSO has released the latest statistics of crimes recorded by gardaí.

By Órla Ryan Friday 27 Sep 2019, 3:21 PM
1 hour ago 1,463 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4827546
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/Teerasak Ladnongkhun
File photo
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/Teerasak Ladnongkhun

THE NUMBER OF fraud offences, drug offences and sexual offences recorded by An Garda Síochána have all increased, according to the most recent figures.

The number of fraud offences rose by 34.4% in the year to June 2019; up from 5,405 to 7,265 recorded incidents.

Drug offences increased by 16.5%, up from 17,304 to 20,153. The upward trend in reported sexual offences continued, up by 9.2% to 3,286 incidents in the 12 months to June.

The number of incidents of kidnapping and related offences also rose by 24, up from 106 to 130.

The figures were released by the Central Statistics Office today. However, the CSO said the numbers are still “under reservation” and may be amended.

crime stats Source: CSO

The number of homicides recorded in the 12 months to June 2019 fell by 38 compared with the previous period; murder incidents fell by nine.

There was a decrease of 28 in the number of confirmed incidents of dangerous driving leading to death compared with the previous year.

The CSO noted that “some care should be taken when interpreting this” as figures for dangerous driving leading to death are “often revised upwards in subsequent time periods as investigations into fatal road traffic collisions conclude”.

The figures also reflect a technical revision carried out by An Garda Síochána to correct 156 Pulse records of dangerous driving leading to death for the period 2003 to 2019 which were identified as having an incorrect reported date.

These 156 incidents represent 20% of all such incidents from 2003 to 2019. The correction has resulted in some offences being properly reclassified to the time period when the incident occurred, the CSO noted.

The number of burglary and related offences decreased by 9.8% in the year to June, down from 18,416 to 16,617.

