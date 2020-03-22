RTÉ's Crimecall to broadcast live from Garda Headquarters in the Phoenix Park

RTÉ’S CRIMECALL PROGRAMME will be broadcast live from Garda Headquarters in Dublin’s Phoenix Park tomorrow night.

Sharon Ní Bheoláin will be joined by Deputy Commissioner for Policing and Security, John Twomey, to hear the latest updates on how the force is responding to the virus outbreak.

Twomey is expected to elborate on Garda plans to allow crime to be reported online, and how the service has had to rapidly restructure to deliver effective policing during the pandemic.

Sergeant Graham Kavanagh will be on hand with advice on how the elderly should stay safe.

Gardaí will also use the Crimecall programme to appeal for information on a cold case.

It is three years after Tina Satchwell disappeared from her house in Youghal, Co Cork, Gardai are renewing their appeal for any information that could help find her.

A statement from RTÉ this evening said : “Crimecall takes seriously its responsibility to minimise the risk of spreading the coronavirus, and the show will be broadcast using a minimal crew, and in accordance with HSE advice on social distancing.”