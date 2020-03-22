This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 22 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

RTÉ's Crimecall to broadcast live from Garda Headquarters in the Phoenix Park

It’s on tomorrow night.

By Garreth MacNamee Sunday 22 Mar 2020, 3:00 PM
29 minutes ago 4,332 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5054173
Garda HQ.
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Garda HQ.
Garda HQ.
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

RTÉ’S CRIMECALL PROGRAMME will be broadcast live from Garda Headquarters in Dublin’s Phoenix Park tomorrow night.

Sharon Ní Bheoláin will be joined by Deputy Commissioner for Policing and Security, John Twomey, to hear the latest updates on how the force is responding to the virus outbreak. 

Twomey is expected to elborate on Garda plans to allow crime to be reported online, and how the service has had to rapidly restructure to deliver effective policing during the pandemic.

Sergeant Graham Kavanagh will be on hand with advice on how the elderly should stay safe.

Gardaí will also use the Crimecall programme to appeal for information on a cold case.  

It is three years after Tina Satchwell disappeared from her house in Youghal, Co Cork, Gardai are renewing their appeal for any information that could help find her.

A statement from RTÉ this evening said : “Crimecall takes seriously its responsibility to minimise the risk of spreading the coronavirus, and the show will be broadcast using a minimal crew, and in accordance with HSE advice on social distancing.” 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie