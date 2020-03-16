Criminal Assets Bureau: Court orders receivers over three luxury watches and two homes

THE HIGH COURT has has ordered the appointment of a receiver over three luxury watches alleged to have been purchased with the proceeds of crime.

Christopher Waldron (37), with an address at Killala Road, in Cabra, is facing proceedings brought by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) in respect of two dwellings in Cabra and Finglas as well as three high-end watches.

The watches are a Gentleman’s Stainless Steel Breitling Super Avenger Auto Chronograph, a Lady’s 18k Rolex Datejust Watch on Diamond Set President Bracelet with Mother of Pearl Diamond Dial and 18k Diamond Bezel as well as a Gentleman’s Stainless Steel Cartier Santos Automatic Watch on Galbee Bracelet with Silver Ramos Moveable Dial and a Separate Crown.

CAB claims all or part of the dwellings as well as the watches were purchased with the proceeds of crime. The claims are denied.

In a busy list of CAB cases in the High Court today, Mr Justice Alex Owens ordered the appointment of a receiver over the three watches.

Counsel for CAB, Gráinne O’Neill BL, told the judge that Christopher Waldron had been served with proceedings.

O’Neill asked the registrar of the High Court for Mr Waldron’s name to be called in court.

When nobody came forward, Mr Justice Owens ordered the appointment of a receiver to take possession of the watches and hold them until further order.

Christopher Waldron’s brother, David Waldron (42), with an address in Cabra, is also facing CAB proceedings in respect of a residence at Darview Heights, Laraheen, Gorey, Co Wexford, a dwelling on the Ratoath Road, in Dublin and a house in Riverforest, Leixlip, Co Kildare.

The case against David Waldron was put back to 18 May next. The claims against David Waldron are also denied.

There were 26 CAB cases listed before Mr Justice Owens today with many of those present in court keeping their distance from one another.

Notices asked those present in court to sit two metres apart. It was hoped that the list could be staggered over the course of the morning but another matter delayed the start of the CAB list.