Criminal Assets Bureau seizes luxury watches, mobile phones and computers in west Dublin

Two of the Breitling watches seized by CAB.

Two of the Breitling watches seized by CAB.

THE CRIMINAL ASSETS Bureau has carried out an early morning search operation in west Dublin as part of ongoing investigations targeting the assets and activities of an organised crime gang.

The CAB search team, with the support of the DMR Armed Support Unit, seized two Breitling watches along with documentation, mobile phones, computers and hard drives.

The search operation is currently on-going.

CAB is also carrying out inquiries at a number of other location in the Dublin area in relation to the purchase of property.