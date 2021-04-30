CAB seizes several vehicles after morning raids on crime gang in Wicklow

THE CRIMINAL ASSETS Bureau today seized several vehicles as part of an operation targeting an organised crime gang in the east of the country.

CAB officers, supported by the Regional Armed Support Unit, District Detective Unit personnel and the Customs Dog Unit, conducted a search operation in Wicklow this morning.

This operation, which involved the search of two locations in Wicklow, a business in Dublin and a professional search, targeted a gang involved in burglary, theft and drugs.

A 201 Toyota Landcruiser, a 171 Nissan X-Trail and an Ifor Williams Trailer were seized during the course of these searches.

A garda spokesman said: “This morning’s operation is a significant development in an ongoing Criminal Assets Bureau investigation into assets acquired by an OCG involved in criminality throughout the Eastern Region.”