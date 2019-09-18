This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 18 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dutch defence lawyer representing state witness in huge gangland case shot dead in broad daylight

Prime Minister Mark Rutte said the killing in broad daylight in the Dutch capital was “incredibly disturbing”.

By AFP Wednesday 18 Sep 2019, 10:00 PM
57 minutes ago 9,529 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4815010
Forensic experts search for evidence in the area where a lawyer who represented a key witness in a major Dutch organiSed crime trial was gunned down in Amsterdam.
Image: Peter Dejong via PA
Forensic experts search for evidence in the area where a lawyer who represented a key witness in a major Dutch organiSed crime trial was gunned down in Amsterdam.
Forensic experts search for evidence in the area where a lawyer who represented a key witness in a major Dutch organiSed crime trial was gunned down in Amsterdam.
Image: Peter Dejong via PA

A DUTCH DEFENCE lawyer in a major gangland drugs case was shot dead outside his home today, raising fresh fears that the Netherlands is turning into a “narco-state”.

Derk Wiersum, a 44-year-old father of two, was gunned down in the street shortly after leaving his house in Amsterdam. Police are hunting a hoodie-wearing assailant who fled on foot.

Wiersum was the lawyer for a state witness named Nabil B. in a huge case against two Moroccan-born men dubbed the most wanted criminals in the Netherlands.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte said the killing in broad daylight in the Dutch capital was “incredibly disturbing” and that police were “on top” of the situation.

“This is very alarming news. The police and the public prosecutor are investigating,” Rutte told reporters. 

The two suspects, Ridouan Taghi and Said Razzouki, are considered the most wanted criminals in the Netherlands, which has issued international arrest warrants for them for murder and drug trafficking.

The shooting of the lawyer came a year after Nabil B’s own brother was shot dead, raising questions about why Wiersum was not provided with better security.

One of Wiersum’s two children was at home at the time of the shooting, De Telegraaf newspaper said. Police covered his body with a white sheet while forensics teams investigated the site.

“This is unprecedented,” Peter de Vries, one of the Netherlands’ best known crime reporters, told BNR news radio.

Amsterdam has long been known for its tolerant attitude towards marijuana, but a report commissioned by the city council earlier this month said it now had a major problem with drugs.

The report, called “The Other Side of Amsterdam”, said that “drug-related organised crime – the ‘underworld’ – exerts a significant influence on our city.”

One of the main Dutch police unions meanwhile said that the shooting showed the situation in the Netherlands was getting out of control.

“This is a confirmation that we live in a narco-state”, says Jan Struijs of the NPB police union. ”It is an attack on the rule of law.”

In 2018 the union made a similar warning about being a “narco-state”, saying that the government and politicians were underestimating the rampant crime, corruption, threats and money-laundering.

© – AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie