This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Saturday 27 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mass and mountain rescuers: Thousands set to climb Croagh Patrick for Reek Sunday

As many as 25,000 people are expected to make the climb up the Mayo mountain tomorrow.

By Sean Murray Saturday 27 Jul 2019, 9:30 PM
11 minutes ago 454 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4740787
Image: Mayo Mountain Rescue Team
Image: Mayo Mountain Rescue Team

PILGRIMS SET TO climb Croagh Patrick for the annual Reek Sunday pilgrimage are being warned to take all necessary precautions to safeguard against accidents on the 2,500ft high mountain. 

Approximately 25,000 pilgrims are expected to make the trip up the Mayo mountain for the annual tradition tomorrow, with some doing the climb barefoot.

The Order of Malta said that the recent spell of good weather is expected to attract a large number of pilgrims making the climb, despite numbers falling in recent years.

There’ll be a mass held every hour on the summit starting from 8am tomorrow morning with the last held at 2pm, with Archbishop Michael Neary leading the pilgrimage. 

No fewer than 10 organisations will be working together to make the event run smoothly, including the Civil Defence and the gardaí, with Mayo Mountain Rescue Team organising and coordinating the rescue and emergency care services. 

Last year, the Irish Air Corps airlifted a man a 46-year-old man to hospital, where he was treated for chest pains.

All organisations are involved are urging people to take the necessary care on the climb. 

Order of Malta spokesperson Keelan Moran said: “We urge all climbers to be extra cautious this weekend given the dangers posed by the climb. While Croagh Patrick is a very manageable climb, it is important that all who take on the challenge do so sensibly.

We are stressing the importance of climbers being suitably equipped for all weather, regardless of ground conditions. It is imperative that good footwear such as hiking boots be worn, along with warm clothes and rain gear, as well as sun protection. All climbers should also bring a plentiful supply of water and snacks, while extra care must be taken with children on the mountain.

Even if conditions are mild at ground level, that may not be the case at the top with the weather very changeable and there can be as much as 7 degrees between sea level temperature and at the summit, Mayo Mountain Rescue said.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie