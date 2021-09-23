Garth Brooks saga: Three Croke Park concerts approved for 2022, applications in for two more

DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL has approved three nights of concerts in Croke Park next September, when it is expected that country singer Garth Brooks is set to perform.

The council confirmed to The Journal that it has granted approval for concerts on 9, 10, and 11 September 2022.

Additionally, it has received an application for two more concerts on 16 and 17 September.

In a livestream on his Facebook page this week, Brooks did not say if he was returning to Dublin, but said that “if I do get to play and go to Ireland and play music again, we will be the luckiest people on the planet”.

“The second I know whether or not it’s going to happen or not I will let you know.”

Addressing “Ireland”, Brooks said: “If you love me one billionth as much as I love you I’m the luckiest guy on the planet. I love Ireland.”

Eamon O’Boyle and Associates, a consultancy firm, has submitted the additional application to Dublin City Council on behalf of Aiken Promotions, the promoter behind Brooks’ planned concerts in 2014.

“This licence application comprises of two outdoor concerts to be held in Croke Park on Friday 16th & Saturday 17th September 2022,” the application outlines.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Dublin City Council received the application for those two concerts yesterday.

Observations responding to the application can be submitted up to 12 October at 4.30pm.

Garth Brooks was set to play a series of concerts in Croke Park in July 2014, but the shows were cancelled when he was not granted a license to hold five gigs.

400,000 tickets were refunded after the drawn-out fiasco ended with the country singer saying he was “crushed” the concerts would not be going ahead.