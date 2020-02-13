This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 4 °C Thursday 13 February, 2020
Dublin is to get another hotel and this one will be right next to Croke Park

Dalata Hotel Group hopes to open the new Maldron in 2023.

By Sean Murray Thursday 13 Feb 2020, 7:58 AM
37 minutes ago 4,370 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5005513
File photo. Exterior of Croke Park on the left.
Image: Shutterstock/Barry Paterson
File photo. Exterior of Croke Park on the left.
File photo. Exterior of Croke Park on the left.
Image: Shutterstock/Barry Paterson

A NEW 200-bedroom hotel is planned for Dublin city, with Dalata Hotel Group today announcing details of a Maldron Hotel adjacent to Croke Park.

The company signed an agreement to build the 4-Star hotel at the junction of Clonliffe Road and Jones’s Road in the north of the city.

Dalata said that planning permission for the hotel is “due to be secured” this year, with the hotel scheduled to open in the second half of 2023.

Croke Park stadium director Peter McKenna said the hotel development is “a vital part of the wider development strategy for the stadium complex and will provide much-needed accommodation for GAA fans, conference attendees and museum visitors in the years to come”. 

The hotel will also feature a business centre with six meeting rooms, together with a bar and restaurant. 

The new Croke Park hotel is the second such announcement for Dublin city in as many days, after it was said yesterday that a new Premier Inn hotel is to be built in the Liberties.

Dalata’s Dermot Crowley said that Dublin “continues to be a very attractive hotel market” for the company.

He added: “Although there is a strong pipeline of new hotels coming into the city, demand continues to grow off the back of strong economic performance, increased employment and growing visitor numbers.”

