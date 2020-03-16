HSE will use Croke Park as drive-thru Covid-19 testing facility

CROKE PARK IS to be turned into a Covid-19 testing facility, residents around the stadium have been told.

Residents received a message today that the layout of the stadium is “suitable” for facilitating the tests. It will not be a walk-up service. Instead those with appointments will travel to Croke Park where they will be tested and will then leave immediately.

A statement was issued to residents around the Croke Park area this afternoon.

It reads: ” Following a high-level request from the HSE today and in the national interest, Croke Park is to become a drive-thru facility for testing for Covid-19 for designated appointments.

“This will not be a walk-up service. The stadium layout has been identified as being suitable for facilitating this important service at this time. As soon as we have further information, we will share with you.”

It is believed that people will be able to drive their car into the stadium’s tunnel, where they will then be tested without having to exit their vehicle.