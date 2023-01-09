150 Ukrainian refugees to be housed in Croke Park until next week

UKRAINIAN WOMEN AND children will stay in Croke Park until 19 January, a letter from the GAA to locals has explained.

In the correspondence signed by Peter McKenna, the stadium director of Croke Park, it’s acknowledged by the GAA that “the influx of people can cause concerns”.

“Our neighbours are generous and welcoming and recognise that this is only for a short time. Please be generous and welcoming to these families who are living through a dreadful crisis,” the letter continues.

The GAA received an emergency request for accommodation from the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth and agreed to temporarily house Ukrainians in the corporate boxes of the Drumcondra stadium.

It’s understood that refugees began to arrive on Friday.

After 19 January, they will be relocated by the government to more long-term and suitable housing.

“As you might gather the accommodation is by no means salubrious consisting of sleeping bags and camp beds in our boxes. In total we agreed to cater for around 150 people, consisting of women and children,” the letter concluded.

Protests took place last week in Drimnagh, Dublin when social media posts falsely claimed that refugees were still being housed at a local school, despite the fact they had been relocated during the Christmas holidays.

Hundreds of modular homes for Ukrainians are expected to be completed by spring in Cavan, Cork, Mayo, Sligo and Tipperary.