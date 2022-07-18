Man dies after falling from boat in Kerry

A MAN IN his 50s died after he fell from a boat in Cromane Bay in Killorglin, Kerry.

The incident happened shortly before 10pm last night.

Gardaí said the man was taken from the water and pronounced dead a short time later.

He was removed from the scene by ambulance to the mortuary in University Hospital Kerry.

Gardaí said a file will be prepared for the Coroner.

This is the fourth water-related death in a little over a week.

A man in his 60s died after getting into difficulty while swimming in Portarlington, Co Laois, on Saturday.

A teenage boy died after getting into difficulty in the water at Burrow Beach, Sutton, Dublin, last week.

A man in his 40s died at Fanore Beach in Clare after he got into difficulty in the water.