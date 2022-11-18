Cross-border bridge linking Louth to Down goes to tender

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
A PLAN TO build a bridge linking Co Down and the Cooley Peninsula in Co Louth has been put out to tender.
Planning permission is in place for a 280-metre cable-stayed bridge, anchored by two towers at either end, for car and cycle traffic.
The proposed Narrow Water Bridge would connect the A2 Newry to Warrenpoint dual carriageway in Northern Ireland with the R173 at Omeath in the Republic, and would have the ability to allow for passage of ships through the Newry Canal.
The estimated cost ranges from around €26 million to €40 million, but the final figure will not be confirmed until tenders are submitted.
The long-awaited project was part of a deal between the Irish Government and the political parties in Northern Ireland that led to the restoration of power sharing at Stormont in January 2020, before it collapsed again.
In June 2021, the Government announced €3 million from the Shared Island Fund to progress work on the cross-border bridge.
Speaking at the time, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said: “This project was first proposed decades ago, and has been a long-standing and highly symbolic Government commitment, as reflected in the Stormont House-Fresh Start and New Decade New Approach agreements.
“I am determined that the repeated commitment to build the Narrow Water Bridge will now be delivered upon.
“The bridge will link the Mourne Mountains and Cooley peninsula, providing huge tourism and connectivity boosts in the east border region, and will act as a key enabler for improved cross-border active travel and recreation activities including the development of greenways, walking trails and park amenities.”
