Gardaí and PSNI make renewed witness appeal on attempted murder in border town

PSNI OFFICERS AND Gardaí have made a renewed appeal for witnesses to an attempted murder that happened in the border town of Crossmaglen last month.

The shooting took place on the 4 September shortly after 6.10am.

The victims – a man in his 3os – was shot in his arm and neck while sitting in his car, waiting on a lift to work.

Despite having severe injuries, and later being admitted to hospital in a critical condition, the man managed to drive a short distance after the shooting to get help.

At the time, PSNI Superintendent Norman Haslet said:

“The victim was sitting in his car, parked on the Ballsmill Road, waiting for a connecting lift to work. Here, he was approached by a masked person, who fired a number of shots. He was shot in the arm and neck, but somehow managed to drive a short distance before calling for help.”

Haslett went on to call the shooting “a shocking and callous act”.

“It was also a pre-planned and targeted attack on a victim who parked his car here on a regular, daily basis,” he added.

His car was a silver coloured Volkswagen Passat, and the incident happened in the Ballsmill area of the town.

Five arrests have been made to date in connection to the attempted murder, with all persons having been bailed to allow for further enquiries, according to a PSNI spokesperson.

“Although this is a rural area, it’s also a road well used by motorists for their morning journey to work, linking with onward routes to both Dublin and Belfast.

“Officers are particularly keen to hear from anyone who noticed a dark coloured Hyundai Tuscon believed to have been in the vicinity of the Ballsmill Road area.

“Anyone who can help to identify this vehicle, has information regarding it’s movements on the day of the incident or has dash-cam footage is asked to contact detectives on 0044 289065 0222 quoting reference number 253 of 04/09/23,” the spokesperson added.