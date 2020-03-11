This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Wednesday 11 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cruise ship captain ‘not concentrating before fatal Danube River crash’

Twenty-seven people, mostly tourists from South Korea, died in the May 2019 collision on the Danube River.

By Press Association Wednesday 11 Mar 2020, 7:54 PM
1 hour ago 14,282 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5042196

river Source: PA Images

THE CAPTAIN OF a river cruise ship was not concentrating on his steering duties for at least five minutes as it collided with a sightseeing boat in Budapest last summer, Hungarian prosecutors have said at the opening of his trial.

Twenty-seven people, mostly tourists from South Korea, died in the May collision on the Danube River.

The Ukrainian captain, identified during the court session as Yuriy Chaplinsky, has been charged by prosecutors with negligent endangerment of water traffic leading to a fatal mass catastrophe and 35 counts of failing to give assistance.

Chaplinsky, who has denied responsibility for the collision, rejected the prosecution’s offer of a nine-year prison term and a nine-year ban on operating ships if he accepted the charges and resigned his right to a trial.

“At the present time, I am not ready to make a statement,” Chaplinsky said.

Just seven of the 33 South Korean tourists aboard the Hableany (Mermaid) sightseeing boat survived the May 29 night-time collision at Budapest’s Margit Bridge, near Hungary’s parliament building, which also killed the boat’s two-man Hungarian crew.

A female South Korean tourist is still missing.

Prosecutors said the 64-year-old captain did not pay attention to his duties steering the Viking Sigyn cruise ship for at least five minutes, during which his ship collided with and sank the much smaller tour boat.

The captain “did not notice the otherwise clearly visible Hableany on the Viking Sigyn’s radar … even when it was 50 metres away”, prosecutor Miklos Novaki said, adding that Chaplinsky became aware of the collision only because of the jolt caused by the impact and from the cries of alarm in English by some of the cruise ship’s passengers at the bow of the vessel.

Prosecutors quoted a note from shipping authorities calling for the Hableany to add a second sailor to its crew, but only the captain and one sailor were aboard when the sightseeing boat began its last journey.

The Hableany “should not even have left the dock”, Novaki said.

Judge Judge Judit Leona Nemeth leads the preliminary hearing at Pest Central District Court.

Chaplinsky’s lawyer, Gabor Toth, read out a long list of witnesses the defence seeks testimony from, including some who would reportedly contradict the prosecutors’ claim that the captain did not quickly order his crew to begin rescue attempts of the people on the Hableany.

Chaplinksy, who began working on ships on the Danube in 1975, became a ship captain’s in 1998 and has been employed by the Swiss-based Viking company since 2000.

After being allowed into the courtroom for a few minutes, the judge, citing concerns about coronavirus, ordered members of the media and spectators to move to a separate room to follow proceedings.

The Hableany, which prosecutors said sank in less than 30 seconds, was raised out of the Danube by a huge floating crane on June 11, with divers from South Korea assisting their Hungarian colleagues in recovering several bodies that were still aboard the sunken tour boat.

Some of the victims’ bodies were found weeks after the crash more than 100 kilometres (62 miles) downstream.

In a separate case, prosecutors are also investigating the captain of the Viking Idun, a sister ship of the Viking Sigyn, which arrived at the scene of the collision shortly after the event.

The captain, who has not been identified, is suspected of failing to stop and provide assistance to anyone in the water who may have been in need of rescue.

Chaplinsky’s trial is scheduled to continue on 30 April. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie