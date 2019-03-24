Cruise ship evacuation continues as rescue services prepare to tow liner

Cruise ship Viking Sky off the Norwegian coast Source: Frank Einar Vatne/PA Images

RESCUE OPERATIONS ARE continuing off the coast of Norway today after a cruise liner experienced engine trouble.

Police in the county of More og Romsdal received a report shortly after 2pm yesterday that a cruise ship, which has been identified as the Viking Sky, was having technical problems.

The ship sent an SOS message due to “engine problems in bad weather”, southern Norway’s rescue centre said on Twitter.

“The boat only has one working engine and the winds are rather strong. Therefore we would prefer to have the passengers on land rather than on board the ship,” a police chief said.

“It is dangerous to encounter engine problems in these waters which hide numerous reefs.”

With more than 1,300 people on board, a number of people are still being airlifted from the cruise ship, according to emergency services.

Authorities said 397 people had so far been taken off by helicopter, with each helicopter able to take 15-20 people per trip.

Police have said that 17 people had been taken to hospital. The vessel is currently making headway off the dangerous, rocky coast.

Five helicopters were reported to be operating this morning along with coastguard and other rescue vessels. Two tugs boats are reportedly closing in on Viking Sky.

“Towing cables are being set up by the tugs,” southern Norway’s rescue centre said on Twitter.

Dramatic footage of the ordeal showed furniture and plants sliding around the lurching vessel as parts of the ceiling came down. Dozens of passengers wearing life jackets were seated around waiting to get off the vessel.

“We’re still waiting for the helicopter to get out,” says Ryan Flynn who was shooting one of the videos. “This is taking very long.”

“I have never seen anything so frightening,” said one of the passengers who was rescued, Janet Jacob.

