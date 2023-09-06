Taoiseach makes inquiries to ensure crumbling concrete affecting UK schools not an issue for Ireland

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has said he has not been informed that the crumbling concrete issues impacting schools in the UK will have an impact in Ireland.

Thousands of pupils have been told to stay at home today in the UK due to safety concerns about crumbling concrete.

A total of 147 schools and colleges in England have been identified as having collapse-prone reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac) on site.

The Journal asked the Taoiseach today if the Irish Government had been made aware of any Irish schools or public buildings where Raac was used.

“I haven’t been informed of any issue with Raac in public buildings in Ireland. We do have the issue of Pyrite and Mica in some public buildings in Ireland and indeed that affects some schools in my constituency,” he said.

“But I haven’t seen any reports of any issues with with Raac which is the issue that is affecting the schools in the UK. As somebody makes a point of watching the BBC News every other night, I am very aware of it, and have put in some inquiries, just to satisfy ourselves this isn’t an issue that might emerge here as well,” he added.

The Department of Housing tol The Journal that no issues involving Raac have been brought to its attention.