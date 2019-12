Two people are being detained at Crumlin garda station in relation to the seizure.

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED a quantity of drugs worth €135,000 during searches in Dublin.

As part of an intelligence led operation, gardaí searched two properties in Crumlin and Drimnagh, Dublin 12 yesterday.

Gardaí said a “substantial quantity” of benzodiazepines, cocaine and heroin, with an estimated street value of €135,000 was seized.

A man and woman, both in their 20s, were arrested and are currently detained at Crumlin garda station.