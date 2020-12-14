Woman (20s) arrested after €180k worth of crystal meth seized at Dublin Airport yesterday

GARDAÍ IN BALLYMUN have arrested a woman over the seizure of 3kg of crystal methamphetamine yesterday.

The drugs worth an estimated €180,000 were seized at Dublin Airport.

The operation was conducted alongside officers from Revenue.

The woman in her 20s was taken to Ballymun Garda Station where she is currently detained under Section of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Investigations remain ongoing, gardaí added.