Dublin: 16 °C Friday 9 August, 2019
Cuba Gooding Jr to face trial over groping allegation

Gooding (51) is accused of grabbing the woman's breast without her consent in a Manhattan bar on a night out.

By AFP Friday 9 Aug 2019, 7:25 AM
File photo of Gooding Jr.
Image: Sonia Moskowitz/PA
Image: Sonia Moskowitz/PA

OSCAR-WINNING ACTOR Cuba Gooding Jr will go on trial over accusations he groped a woman in New York after a court dismissed his plea to have the case thrown out.

Gooding (51) is accused of grabbing the woman’s breast without her consent in a Manhattan bar on a night out in June.

The Jerry Maguire and Boyz N the Hood actor is charged with forcible touching and could face up to a year in prison if convicted.

Gooding denies the charges and his lawyers applied to have them dismissed, stating that footage from the bar’s security cameras showed that their client was innocent.

But yesterday a New York State criminal court judge rejected their plea, saying that conflicting accounts of what happened could only be resolved at trial.

“The court finds the defendant has failed to meet his burden of setting forth compelling reasons to warrant dismissal,” the judge said in a written decision seen by AFP.

Gooding turned himself in to police on 13 June and was released later that day without bail.

The trial is scheduled to start on September 3.

Gooding won an Academy Award in 1997 for his performance as a football player in Jerry Maguire. He recently played OJ Simpson in The People vs OJ Simpson: American Crime Story.

- © AFP 2019.

