Health authorities 'can't explain' case of coronavirus community transmission in Cork

HEALTH AUTHORITIES IN Ireland are working to establish how the first confirmed case of community transmission of the Covid-19 virus occurred.

The patient is being treated at Cork University Hospital (CUH).

Seven new cases in total were confirmed by health officials tonight, bringing the total in the Republic to 13.

One of the cases, the male patient in CUH, is the first confirmed instance of community transmission – he has not recently returned from a country where there is a spread of the virus and is believed to have caught it in Ireland.

The patient had recently been admitted to CUH and was discharged. He was then readmitted and tested for the coronavirus.

Speaking to reporters this evening, Dr John Cuddihy, HSE director of public health, said health authorities “can’t explain” the case of community transmission at the moment. The patient has not been linked to an already confirmed case of the virus.

All other cases have either returned from an affected area (northern Italy), or have been in close contact with a confirmed case. Health officials said a risk assessment is now underway in relation to this patient.

In a statement from Cork University Hospital earlier this evening, CUH said that strict visitor restrictions have been introduced with immediate effect due to “infection control concerns”.

It also said that all outpatient appointments have been cancelled tomorrow (6 March) and they will be rescheduled as soon as possible.

“This is in the interest of patient care and in order to prevent the spread of infections within the hospital,” the hospital said.

CUH said treatments like chemotherapy and dialysis will still go ahead tomorrow:

Please note dialysis, chemotherapy, radiation treatments, and infusions will proceed as planned. — Cork University Hosp (@CUH_Cork) March 5, 2020 Source: Cork University Hosp /Twitter

When asked what reassurance could be offered to vulnerable patients who are attending the hospital for these treatments tomorrow, Dr Colm Henry, chief clinical officer said health authorities at CUH “will ensure the continuation of treatment for such essential treatment”.

He said there will be “no break given the nature of the conditions and the essential treatment they need”.

‘Rapidly evolving’

Tonight, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said Ireland remains in containment phase with just one case of community transmission.

“This is, however, a rapidly evolving situation. Public health doctors are working hard to ensure our containment measures are operating effectively,” he added.

“Most people who become infected with Covid-19 experience a mild illness and recover, but it can be more severe for some.

“However, this will need a national effort. Every individual needs to be aware of how to protect their own health and the health of others.”

- With reporting by Cónal Thomas.