Sinn Féin TD defends shouting 'Up the Ra' after being elected to the Dáil yesterday

A video being shared on social media shows David Cullinane making the statement in an address to supporters.

By Sean Murray Monday 10 Feb 2020, 6:22 PM
1 hour ago 50,300 Views 152 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5001861
File photo. David Cullinane.
Image: Brian Lawless/PA Images
Image: Brian Lawless/PA Images

A SINN FÉIN TD who topped the poll in his constituency has said he’ll never apologise for the depth of his feeling toward the hunger strikes after a video emerged of him saying “up the Ra”. 

In a video that has been shared on social media, Waterford’s David Cullinane is seen speaking to a number of people and references the fact that he received over 20,000 first preference votes.

Cullinane received 20,569 first preference votes and was elected on the first count in the Waterford constituency. 

“They didn’t break the hunger strikers, they didn’t break Bobby Sands and Kevin Lynch, they’ll never break us, they’ll never break Sinn Féin,” he said. Kevin Lynch died in the Maze Prison in 1981 and had run for election in the Waterford constituency. 

He concludes: “What we say is, up the Republic, up the Ra, and tiocfaidh ár lá.”

Speaking to Matt Cooper on The Last Word on Today FM this evening, Cullinane said that he “never distanced himself at all from the IRA, or from Bobby Sands”.

I’m never one who will distance myself from Sinn Féin’s past, or the IRA’s past. I don’t agree with everything the IRA did. Of course I don’t. Do I think Martin McGuinness was wrong to join the IRA? No I don’t… the bottom line is that the IRA is gone, it doesn’t mean we don’t celebrate or commemorate those volunteers.

Cullinane reiterated on several occasions on the show that he wouldn’t distance himself from hunger strikers or people who were involved in joining the IRA for “all sorts of reasons” and added that it was a “legacy issue”. 

He added he was “very thankful” the gun had been taken out of Irish politics and praised the peace process.

“I’m not going to apologise for the depth of feeling I have for those people who made that sacrifice,” he added, in reference to the hunger strikers. 

On RTÉ’s Six One News, Mary Lou McDonald said she had not seen the video in question and wouldn’t comment on it, but added that Cullinane “has to explain it”. 

TheJournal.ie has asked the Sinn Féin press office for comment. 

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (152)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
