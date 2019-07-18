30 cultural practices given official state recognition to 'protect and preserve' for future generations

Hurling is one of the traditions included on the list.

THIRTY UNIQUE PRACTICES of Irish ‘living cultural heritage’ have been given official recognition by the state.

A range of activities from Irish crochet lace to the Burren Winterage festival – which celebrates the unique farming history of the region – have been given a status to protect and preserve the traditions for generations.

Other traditions listed include Boyne currach making and Snap net fishing for the cultural influence they have had on their respective areas.

Developing a National Inventory of Ireland’s Intangible Cultural Heritage is part of the Department’s work under the 2003 UNESCO Convention for the Safeguarding of Cultural Heritage.

Uileann piping and hurling have been inscribed in the UNESCO list of intangible cultural heritage, with an application for harping to be considered at the end of the year.

Culture Minister Josepha Madigan launched the full list of practices at an event in Waterways Ireland today.

“It is wonderful to see such a variety of customs and traditions from all over the country being acknowledged here today. Each of these threads in the cultural tapestry of our lives makes us richer as individuals and as a country.”

The full list of customs and traditions recognised on the list are: