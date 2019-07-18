This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 20 °C Thursday 18 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

30 cultural practices given official state recognition to 'protect and preserve' for future generations

A range of activities from Irish crochet lace to the Burren Winterage festival have been given official status.

By Conor McCrave Thursday 18 Jul 2019, 2:35 PM
1 hour ago 4,566 Views 24 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4729827
Hurling is one of the traditions included on the list.
Image: Shutterstock/jjmtphotography
Hurling is one of the traditions included on the list.
Hurling is one of the traditions included on the list.
Image: Shutterstock/jjmtphotography

THIRTY UNIQUE PRACTICES of Irish ‘living cultural heritage’ have been given official recognition by the state. 

A range of activities from Irish crochet lace to the Burren Winterage festival – which celebrates the unique farming history of the region – have been given a status to protect and preserve the traditions for generations. 

Other traditions listed include Boyne currach making and Snap net fishing for the cultural influence they have had on their respective areas. 

Developing a National Inventory of Ireland’s Intangible Cultural Heritage is part of the Department’s work under the 2003 UNESCO Convention for the Safeguarding of Cultural Heritage. 

Uileann piping and hurling have been inscribed in the UNESCO list of intangible cultural heritage, with an application for harping to be considered at the end of the year. 

Culture Minister Josepha Madigan launched the full list of practices at an event in Waterways Ireland today. 

“It is wonderful to see such a variety of customs and traditions from all over the country being acknowledged here today. Each of these threads in the cultural tapestry of our lives makes us richer as individuals and as a country.”

The full list of customs and traditions recognised on the list are:

  • Uileann Piping
  • Hurling
  • Cruitireacht na hÉireann / Irish Harping
  • Winterage in the Burren
  • Limerick Lace
  • Turas Cholm Cille
  • Snap Net Fishing
  • Irish Crochet Lace
  • Cobh Carillon Playing
  • Native Irish Pedigree Dog Breeds
  • Art and Practice of Falconry
  • St Moling’s Pilgrim’s Route
  • Mountmellick Embroidery
  • Cant / Gamon, the traditional language spoken by Travellers
  • Traveller Tinsmithing
  • Sea Currach Making
  • Mummers of Fingal
  • Basketmaking
  • Letterpress Printing in Ireland
  • Floating Heritage
  • Carrickmacross Lack Making
  • Marcanna na Talaimh
  • Dry Stone Construction
  • Irish Traditional Music
  • Traditional Farming and Sheepdog Training
  • Irish Draught Horse Breeding
  • Boyne Currach Making
  • Loy Digging
  • Holy Wells in County Clare
  • Mid Kerry Biddy

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (24)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie