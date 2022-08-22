More than 300 free events to take place across Dublin on Culture Night

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
MORE THAN 300 free events are scheduled across Dublin on a single night this September in an annual celebration of culture.
Culture Night, which is set to take place on Friday, 23 September, brings a line-up of events at venues such as museums, galleries, cathedrals, studios, theatres, libraries, parks and government buildings.
The Dublin programme, which was announced today, includes a range of tours, theatre, and other sessions and performances, such as a jewellery-making workshop, spoken word poetry showcase, and a gospel choir in the docklands.
Dublin Lord Mayor Caroline Conroy described the event as a “celebration of creativity and culture”.
“Through it, we experience and engage with Dublin’s arts and cultural scene, a sector fundamental to a thriving and sustainable city,” Conroy said.
Culture and the creative arts enable us to understand ourselves and where we sit in the world. They also provide a platform to engage positively with new communities.
“For me, Culture Night is a moment where visitors and locals alike can engage with and learn about the diverse range of cultures that make Dublin a vibrant and cosmopolitan city, or to simply discover a hidden gem right on your doorstep,” she said.
Outside the capital city, more free cultural events are set to take place around the country, from a night of musical performances in Castlebar, Co Mayo to a display showing the traditional process of crafting Irish handbells in Portmagee, Co Kerry.
The full Culture Night programme is available on its official website. Some events require a booking in advance.
