More than 300 free events to take place across Dublin on Culture Night

MORE THAN 300 free events are scheduled across Dublin on a single night this September in an annual celebration of culture.

Culture Night, which is set to take place on Friday, 23 September, brings a line-up of events at venues such as museums, galleries, cathedrals, studios, theatres, libraries, parks and government buildings.

The Dublin programme, which was announced today, includes a range of tours, theatre, and other sessions and performances, such as a jewellery-making workshop, spoken word poetry showcase, and a gospel choir in the docklands.

Dublin Lord Mayor Caroline Conroy described the event as a “celebration of creativity and culture”.

“Through it, we experience and engage with Dublin’s arts and cultural scene, a sector fundamental to a thriving and sustainable city,” Conroy said.

Culture and the creative arts enable us to understand ourselves and where we sit in the world. They also provide a platform to engage positively with new communities.

“For me, Culture Night is a moment where visitors and locals alike can engage with and learn about the diverse range of cultures that make Dublin a vibrant and cosmopolitan city, or to simply discover a hidden gem right on your doorstep,” she said.

Outside the capital city, more free cultural events are set to take place around the country, from a night of musical performances in Castlebar, Co Mayo to a display showing the traditional process of crafting Irish handbells in Portmagee, Co Kerry.

The full Culture Night programme is available on its official website. Some events require a booking in advance.