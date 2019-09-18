This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 18 September, 2019
Culture Night: Here's what's on in the South and East

We’re previewing the best events this Culture Night.

By Dominic McGrath Wednesday 18 Sep 2019, 7:00 AM
079 Culture Night 2018 programme launch_90551927 Culture Night is back for 2019. Source: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

CULTURE NIGHT HAS rolled back around and once again there are a feast of events across the country – from photography exhibitions to pig parades and more. 

Wherever you are, there’s something happening and this week TheJournal.ie will be highlighting the best events around the country. We’re starting with the South and the East – although we’re being slightly flexible with geography. 

So with only a few days to go, there’s no better time to start curating your own Culture Night. 

Cork

Where: School of Music, Cork Institute of Technology

What: Young musicians representing the CIT Cork School of Music in the Irish Freemasons Young Musician of the Year 2019 competition will perform their classical and contemporary programmes in a concert. 

Where: Riverside Park Hotel Macroom, 6.30pm to 8.30pm

What: Mad about Macroom? A new film called Sullane Stories, made by local, young filmmakers, will premiere on Culture Night. 

Wexford

Where: St Iberius Church, Wexford at 6.30pm

What: Know your violin from your viola? Then there is no better to place to head than St Iberius Church this Culture Night. The church, famous for its acoustics, will play host to several musical groups including James and Rebecca Warren playing a selection of classical favourites. 

Kerry

Where: Presentation Primary School, Tralee, 8pm to 10pm. 

What: A night of world céilí dance music sounds like an opportunity you shouldn’t pass up. Catherine Young’s dance work ‘It Takes a Village’ will kick things off, followed by African dance and drumming, as well as a bit of Palestinian dabke dance. More familiar with the Siege of Ennis? You’ll still be more than welcome. 

Limerick

Where: Limerick School of Art and Design, Clare Street campus, 6pm to 9pm.

What: From fashion displays to film and digital portrait workshops, the lads at Limerick School of Art and Design will be showing off their talents on Culture Night. 

Where: Limerick City Council Headquarters, Limerick, 6pm to 10pm

What: Is film your thing or are you still plotting your path to Oscar glory? You could do worse than pay a visit to this workshop by young Limerick filmmakers who’ll be producing a short documentary all about Culture Night. 

Where: Limerick City, 7pm to 8pm

What: ”Pig Parade”. No, it’s not a sequel to Butcher Boy. Instead, expect a parade made up of that most natural of partners – brass bands and butchers. We’ve been promised puppets, street performers and real-life piglets. No word yet on whether candlestick makers or bakers will be joining in on the action.  

culture-night-2016-launch As ever, expect plenty of events across the country this Friday. Source: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

Kildare

Where: Athy College, Athy 6.30pm to 9pm

What: Free food has been promised, which is never a bad thing. Even better, you’ll be able to try food from around the world cooked by locals with space provided by the Women’s International Network. If you find the Great British Bake Off too stressful, be warned – there will be prizes for the best cooks on the night. 

Where: Fairgreen Holistic Clinic, 33 South Main Street, Naas

What: Laughter yoga sounds like the dream way to spend an evening. No special poses, just breathing exercises, stretching and a bit of good-natured giggling. 

Kilkenny

Where: Watergate Theatre, Parliament Street, Kilkenny, 7pm to 7.30pm

What: If you’re looking for the next Seamus Heaney, head to Kilkenny this Culture Night. The Watergate Theatre will showcase the Rhyme Rag Ensemble – a group of local writers aged 13 to 18 – who’ll share their poetry with the audience. 

Kerry

Where: 321 Kerry Down Syndrome Shop High Street, Tralee

What: Literature with Lámh with see readings from author Antony Garvey and the Kerry Rose all interpreted with Lámh sign language, catering for children and adults with special needs and Down Syndrome. 

Carlow

Where: Carlow Institute of Technology, Carlow, 5.30pm to 7.30pm. 

What: Francis Bacon? Louis Le Broquy? If you’re a fan of the best of Irish art, head to Carlow IT to check out their incredibly impressive art collection. 

Laois

Where: Glory Glory Art Studio, Old Deerpark Ballyfin, 7pm to 9pm.

What: If you’ve ever wanted to step inside an artist’s studio, now’s your chance. Artist Kevin McCann will open up his studio to visitors, giving you an opportunity to see how he sculpts using clay and wood. 

Tomorrow we’ll be previewing Culture Night events in Dublin.

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

