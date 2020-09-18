Culture Night: Highlights from the North and border counties

Cavan Arts members with their book which will be launched tonight.

CULTURE NIGHT IS tonight, and there are hundreds of events taking place across the country – from visual art to music – to celebrate.

With the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions in place, a lot of the events have moved online, but there are many offline too. Whether you want to see live performances, enjoy some art, or hear the best in Irish storytelling, there’s something for you.

Here’s our guide to what’s on in the North and border counties.

Cavan and Monaghan

Cavan Arts book launch, various counties and times

Time with Cavan Arts is a new book that’s being launched in three counties tonight. 6pm it launches in Iontas Arts Centre, Castleblayney, Co.Monaghan, 7.15pm it launches at Cavan Arts YouTube Channel with Charlie McGettigan, Co.Cavan, and 8pm it launches on the Hambly & Hambly Facebook page, ‘Culture by Candlelight’, Co Fermanagh.

Reflections on isolation and creativity, 6.30pm – 7pm

A reflection through poetry by Noel Monahan on the themes of isolation and creativity. Exploring themes like self belief and art, with music by Kavan Donohoe. Watch along via the Creative Cavan Monaghan YouTube channel.

Submerged, short film, 7pm and online for 24 hours

This project sees Jessie Keenan, dancer and choreographer, and Kim McCafferty, actor & physical performer, embarking on a new work that draws inspiration from the iconic heritage site, Clogh Oughter Castle. They collaborated with filmmaker Padraig Conaty to created Submerged which will be screened at the Cavan County Museum tonight.

Derry

Hidden Disabilities short film, any time

Designed and created by young people for a youth audience, this short film aims to highlight the extent of hidden disabilities in Northern Ireland, like dyslexia, asthma, autism and mental health issues.

Tune in to enjoy 15 minutes of Ulster-Scots arts and cultural performances from local artists. Run by Derry and Raphoe Action Group, which offers diverse Ulster-Scots educational and arts programmes.

Donegal

Tory Island school of folk painters short film, 6pm – any time

This film explores the early history of Tory Island Folk art, beginning with Derek Hill’s first visits to the island, and looks at the legacy the Tory artists continue to create. Many of the artworks explored in this film are currently on exhibition in the Glebe Gallery, open daily from 11am – 6.30pm until November.

RCC sessions live music, 6pm and 10pm

An online event at 10pm will see late night music broadcasters Paul McDevitt and Jimmy Stafford curate a selection of specially filmed live sets by a host of their local favourites. Featuring Maria McCormack, Jonathan Smeaton, Sheerbuzz, Mark Black and Without Willow. Earlier that night, there will be performance art from 6pm by Wild Swans.

Antrim

Culture Night Belfast, 4pm – 11pm

A range of events take place in Belfast, online and offline, tonight. There are three strands: Core, Showcase and Gallery, and it’s all family friendly.

Armagh

This virtual workshop will see Colleen Savage teaching Oriel singing and poetry over Zoom. Suitable for all ages and singing abilities. Book in advance.

Down

Ceol agus caint, 7pm and 8pm

Kevin Conneff from The Chieftains will perform a number of songs and talk to local man, Ian McMillan. This event will be wholly bi-lingual and will take place online via Zoom. You can obtain a Zoom link for this event by contacting Glór Uachtar Tíre on gloruachtartire@hotmail.co.uk or 07501 252027.

Fermanagh and Tyrone

Members of the Fermanagh-Tyrone Brass Band Summer School team present an eclectic mix of brass music from pop to rock, and jazz to Eighties music. Celebration of mumming, Enniskillen 5pm – 7pm

Mumming in the Aughakillymaude area dates back hundreds of years and is still alive and well in 2020. This will be a socially distanced event with live traditional dance, music and song, in celebration this unique and fascinating cultural tradition. Booking via email: mcmbrian@hotmail.com.

To see the full (long) list of Culture Night events tonight, visit the official website.