Here are 16 events happening across the country for Culture Night

IT’S THAT TIME of the year again.

Time to throw off the shackles of the wake-work-stream-sleep continuum and go out into the world and eat some culture!

Whether it’s music, visual art, poetry, literature, dance, or whatever you’re having yourself, there is plenty of culture available in Ireland every night of the week. But tonight is the night it all comes together as Culture Night.

Culture Night is the hallowed evening when the imaginary barriers between the Real World and the Culture World break down and we all walk together as one cultured people, wandering aimlessly in search of free glasses of wine and stare stroking our chins at complex abstract art.

Or, if that’s not your thing, how about a Roller Disco?

To give a flavour of the night, we’ve rounded up some of the events and spectacles taking place all around the country. But this is only a fraction of a fraction of everything that’s happening, so be sure to visit culturenight.ie for a complete rundown of what’s going on in your area.

Okay here we go.

Dublin

Ireland’s capital isn’t necessarily its cultural capital, but there’s plenty happening in the city centre and further out too to keep everyone interested.

Earth Rising at IMMA

The Irish Museum of Modern Art is running a four-day eco-fest chock full of events, performances, talks, workshops, exhibitions and more.

The festival will run late tonight until 9pm, with a special programme of Culture Night-specific events. Fancy smoking some fish, sharing some food with and listening to stories and music from asylum seekers, or watching an experimental performance or two? Get down to the Royal Hospital in Kilmainham so.

Spoken word workshop at the The Gate Theatre

Ever wanted to tread the boards of the iconic The Gate Theatre and speak your truth to the gods and the gathered masses?

Well now’s your chance. The brilliant spoken word artist Hazel Hogan will be holding three workshops with Community Engagement Officer John Taite throughout the day.

From 4.30pm to 6.00pm will be for ages 12-15; from 6.30pm to 8.00pm for ages 16-18; and the final workshop will take place from 8.30pm to 10.00pm for ages 18+.

No experience necessary. Places are strictly limited and will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Get there early to avoid disappointment.

Silverworks

The Silver Works on Drury street are throwing open their doors from 4pm-9pm this evening to invite the public to see their space and trial their Forge a Ring workshop.

You can try some traditional goldsmith skills, and sample filing and texturing a copper ring, guided by the in-house goldsmiths.

Pallas Projects

Or why not get down to Pallas Projects / Studios for some visual art.

The gallery is presenting Banbha McCann – Domestic Bliss, the sixth exhibition of its 2023 Artist-Initiated Projects programme. Domestic Bliss reflects on the desire for a home and how to make one, ever-pressing issues in today’s society.

Culture Night At DIAS Dunsink Observatory – Fingal

People are invited to attend DIAS Dunsink Observatory for a night among the stars and to expand their minds.

Dunsink is Ireland’s oldest astronomical observatory, where these day astrophysicists study explosions on the Sun, search for new stars and planets, and search the universe for exotic astronomical objects.

If that sounds fun, the programme for the night includes a self-guided tour of the 18th century observatory and the Victorian engineering of the South Telescope built by Grubb of Dublin.

While many Dubliners are loathe to admit it, beyond the borders of the Red Cow Roundabout there’s a whole world out there. Here is a small selection of some of the main events happening across the country.

One more time for those at the back, there’s loads more to be found on culturenight.ie

Leinster

Comhaltas Craobh Osrai – Kilkenny

Fans of traditional music and culture need look no further than Ionad Lachtaín (St Lachtain’s Church and Museum) in Kilkenny City this evening.

Comhaltas Ceoltoiri Eireann, Craobh Osrai, will present a one hour entertainment show of Irish music, song, dance and storytelling, featuring Ceoltóirí Kilkenny and guests.

This is being billed as ideal entertainment event for all the family. Don’t miss it if you’re in the area.

Culture Night at Dunamaise Arts Centre – Portlaoise

Dunamaise Arts Centre has a jam-packed schedule tonight for anyone near Portlaoise.

There will be exhibitions, artists’ talks, and demonstrations throughout the evening.

Topping the night off will a musical performance at 8pm from NOTIFY, a group of six Irish traditional and jazz musicians, lead by concertina player Padraig Rynne.

They will be joined by well-known brother and sister duo Séamus and Caoimhe Uí Fhlatharta, who will play harp, fiddle and sing sean-nós. Free but booking is recommended.

Munster

Marina Market: Candy’s Sweet As Circus Cabaret – Cork City

Corkonians are in for a treat as they are invited to “indulge in a fantastic feast for the senses as our darling host and confectionary queen Candy Warhol says Willkommen to a Pic’N’Mix of sights and splendours!”

It’s a late-night Cabaret Circus at the Marina Market from 10pm, part of the Pitch’d Circus and Street Arts Festival and funded by the Arts Council Culture Night Late.

Crawford Art Gallery: Exhibitions, Tours, Live Music And Workshops – Cork City

From 5pm to 11pm Crawford Art Gallery is showcasing a wide range of events, from music poetry, talks and exhibition tours. There will be something there for everyone, including swing jazz and food for the family.

LATE At Gallarus Oratory / Imeacht Déanach I NGallarus – Kerry/Ciarraí

Beidh imeacht speisialta d’Oíche Chultúir 2023 i mbliana i tSéipéilín Ghallarais atá suite i dtírdhreach Leithinis an Daingin (The Dingle Penninsula).

Tiocfaidh an Gallarus ina bheathaigh trí thaispeántas solais amuigh faoin aer ag an ealaíontóir, Tim Schmelzer. Lasfar Aireagal Ghallarais suas le soilse, dathanna agus fuaim gach 10 nóiméad.

Beidh bus saor in aisce curtha ar fáil ón Daingean gach 20-25 nóiméad trí Local Links. Fágfaidh an bus ón stad bus trasna ó Supervalu ag 8:15pm.

A special display at the historic Gallarus Oratory on the Dingle Penninsula. Bígí ann!

Connacht

Gaeltacht Na Todhchaí / The Future Gaeltacht – Galway City

Speaking of the Gaeltacht, An Taibhdhearc’s ‘Future Gaeltacht’ / Gaeltacht na Todhchaí will transform Middle Street in the city into a multicultural Gaeltopian metropolis of the future, bursting at the seams with culture and life!

From 9pm there will be performances, spectacle, light agus An Gageilge! Bí ann.

Community Swim And Launch Of Trá Na Mná Mural – Salthill

For the braver culture vultures there will be a community swim taking place at the Ladies’ Beach in Salthill at 7.30pm this evening.

This will be followed by the launch of the mural A Reflection of our Time at the Ladies’ Beach Shelter.

The mural highlights the diversity of people that value the wonderful community facility which is Trá na Mná on Salthill prom. Nine artists with disabilities from Arts Alive Galway worked with lead artist Jennifer Cunningham to create it.

Bring flasks of tea and cosy socks.

Storytelling, Drawing & Clay Workshops – Sligo Town

There will be an evening of storytelling, drawing and clay work happening at The Factory Performance Space in Sligo Town, being put together by the Blue Raincoat Theatre Company.

This is family friendly event led by performers and artists and is definitely worth checking out.

Ulster

Bundoran Community Centre Presents, Meitheal & Friends – Donegal

Bundoran Community Centre plans to host a gathering of the various cultures in Bundoran, all sharing food and traditions, with music for the evening performed by Meitheal.

This is happening from 7pm.

The Exotic Adventures Of Dr. Proctor – Donegal

At An Grianán Theatre in Letterkenny, join Orson Sterritt and his magic horsebox on for a wonderful open-air show.

Follow the magical doctor as he tries to create his campsite so that he can continue his adventures while exploring the exotic land that he has arrived in.

This is a show with magic, circus and fun for all the the family.

Celebrate Culture Night With Monaghan’s Ukrainian Community – Monaghan

Monaghan’s Ukrainian community have invited anyone in the vicinity to join them in Monaghan Town Library for an evening of intercultural fun and performance, including activities for children. Event suitable for all ages.

That’s it for this list. But for the last time, there’s lots more happening over on culturenight.ie.

And Remember: Culture isn’t just for Culture Night, it’s for life.