#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Thursday 28 October 2021
Advertisement

Ex-New York governor Andrew Cuomo accused of forcible touching in criminal complaint

The complaint accuses Cuomo of putting his hand down the victim’s blouse.

By AFP Thursday 28 Oct 2021, 11:06 PM
48 minutes ago 2,283 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5586766
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

FORMER NEW YORK Governor Andrew Cuomo has been charged with a misdemeanour sex crime for forcible touching, a court spokesperson said.

The charge is the first to be filed since the once-powerful politician was forced to resign in the summer following a slew of sexual harassment allegations.

“A misdemeanour complaint against former governor Andrew Cuomo has been filed in Albany City Court,” said Lucian Chalfen, a spokesman for the New York state courts, describing it as a “sex crime.”

The complaint accuses Cuomo of putting his hand down the victim’s blouse and grabbing her left breast in December 2020.

It was filed by the Albany County sheriff’s office on behalf of New York state.

Cuomo, 63, resigned in August after state Attorney General Letitia James issued a report, which was not criminal in nature, concluding that he sexually harassed 11 women, including former staffers.

“From the moment my office received the referral to investigate allegations that former governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, we proceeded without fear or favour,” James said in a statement.

“The criminal charges brought today against Mr Cuomo for forcible touching further validate the findings in our report,” she added.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Cuomo has strenuously denied the charges and claims he was the victim of a political vendetta.

He gained nationwide adoration last year for his straight-talking daily coronavirus briefings before his spectacular fall from grace.

Forcible touching is a class A misdemeanour that can carry a sentence of up to one year in prison.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie