Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo to resign in wake of sexual harassment accusations

NEW YORK GOVERNOR Andrew Cuomo is to resign from his position following a number of sexual harassment allegations against him.

Cuomo had resisted calls to quit from top members from within his own Democratic Party, including President Joe Biden, and was facing moves to impeach him before today’s announcement.

Cuomo told a live broadcast that his resignation would take effect in 14 days.

“I think that given the circumstances, the best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to government,” Cuomo said

An investigation into the allegations against him published last week found that he had “sexually harassed multiple women,” including employees.

He has repeatedly denied that his actions had been inappropriate but said today he wanted to “deeply, deeply apologize” to any women who may have been offended by his actions.

“I have been too familiar with people,” he said. “I do hug and kiss people casually, women and men. I have done it all my life.”

In my mind I’ve never crossed the line with anyone. But I didn’t realise the extent to which the line has been redrawn.

Cuomo will be replaced by Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, who will become the first female Governor of New York.

Hochul, who’s maiden name is Courtney, is an Irish-American whose grandparents hail from the same village in Kerry despite first meeting in Chicago.

Investigation

The nearly five-month investigation, overseen by New York Attorney General Letitia James and led by two outside lawyers, concluded that 11 women — in and out of state government — who said that Cuomo had touched them inappropriately, commented on their appearance or made suggestive comments about their sex lives were telling the truth.

The investigation also found that Cuomo and his senior team took retaliatory action against at least one former employee for coming forward with her story.

President Biden, a long-time close ally of Cuomo within the Democratic Party, last week said “I think he should resign” in response to questions from reporters about the controversy.

Cuomo made international news during the height of the Covid-19 crisis in New York last year when he publicly sparred with then-president Donald Trump about the federal response to the pandemic.

Cuomo’s TV appearances almost rivalled those of the Trump’s on US networks and he was suggested as a potential presidential nominee in the then-ongoing Democratic primary.

Andrew Cuomo is also a brother of CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, with the broadcaster previously apologising for discussing strategy with Governor Cuomo’s aides on how to respond to the scandal