TD brands Curragh 'Ireland's most derelict town' over crumbling homes

THERE ARE MORE than 62 crumbling vacant houses across the Curragh military camp in what one local TD has called “Ireland’s most derelict town”.

Just 100 metres from where Tánaiste and Minister for Defence Micheál Martin was speaking to the media earlier today – to announce €55m in funding for the improvement of defence forces infrastrcuture – there is a row of houses in an extremely dilapidated state.

The buildings, shown in photographs here, include houses with smashed windows and even trees growing out of the brick work. The buildings are located a short distance from the Defence Forces Training College (DFTC).

Cathal Berry TD, who is a former military officer who served in the Curragh, welcomed the Tánaiste’ visit and the new funding, but added that the government must act urgently to support personnel in need of accommodation.

The €55 million announced today includes some accommodation projects but none in the Curragh and no new accommodation projects.

Berry said: “I believe the Curragh is Ireland’s most derelict town. This is particularly concerning as nearly all the buildings there are publicly owned.

“While the funding is a drop in the ocean in respect of what is actually needed, it is a good start nonetheless. The funding must however be sustained in coming years to have any meaningful effect.

“Priority one must now be to refurbish the 62 currently unoccupied family homes in the camp. Some are only in need of minimal refurbishment. The aim should be to have these re-occupied by serving military families with appropriate tenancy agreements in place by Christmas at the lastest,” he said.

Berry said that the Curragh Camp is the military’s “defence university” and there is a stark difference between the buildings available in the nearby third level campus in Maynooth.

“It is high time that the Curragh Camp be treated like any other third-level campus in Ireland and be resourced appropriately,” he added.

Senator Mark Wall is also from the area and has been campaigning for refurbishment works for the 62 houses.

“I am dealing with the problem of housing for a long time now – not just for military personnel but also for people in Kildare.

“There are Defence Forces member struggling – this is a constant problem. I recently spoke to a member who was living in his car.

Advertisement

“These 62 properties were built to house personnel. They should be returned to a habitable level for accommodation for Defence Forces members. This will help with the ongoing problem of retention by creating a way for young members starting out on their career.”

Martin visited the DFTC and spoke to media about €55m worth of funding to improve Defence Forces infrastructure.

Department of Defence Micheál Martin with Chief of Staff of the Irish Defence Forces Lt Gen Seán Clancy. Department of Defence

He said that there were a large number of capital investment projects underway across the camp.

Martin added that work was underway at sites such as the Cadet School and that the design phase of a new Army Ranger Wing headquarters and Communication and Information Systems building was also underway.

In regard to the refurbishment of the buildings he said that there was an assessment needed on “empty buildings” and he had discussed the issue earlier this morning with senior officers and Department of Defence officials.

He claimed, given the age of the buildings, some of the structures “wouldn’t be suitable for modern accommodation”.

“So that is a full evaluation taking place in terms of how best we would refurbish those for accommodation purposes and that work is underway. The objective is that any facilities of a residential perspective would be used for that, for accommodation purposes, into the future,” he added.

The Tánaiste said that across the country, there are over €120m worth of defence capital projects underway at different stages of development. The programme ensures that the required capital funding is prioritised as building activities increase over the lifetime of the plan.

Previously accommodation blocks were refurbished in Haulbowline Naval Base and there are plans to do the same at other locations.

A terrace in the Curragh Camp which includes derelict buildings with broken windows and one with a tree growing from the brickwork.

Mark Keane, President of PDFORRA, a group which represents non-commissioned members of the Defence Forces, said there was a need to address the housing problems for low paid staff.

“Also, it would, in some small way, alleviate the burden on local authorities who are trying to provide our members with social housing. This is also a recommendation contained in the commission for the future of the Defence Forces,” he said.

The accommodation blocks were built in 1904 and 1905 at a time when the British Army were based at the midlands camp.

They are two storey red brick buildings. At least two of the properties are still lived in by former members of the Defence Forces.