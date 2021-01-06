Memo to maintain current PUP rates until 31 March to go to Cabinet

SOCIAL PROTECTION MINISTER Heather Humphreys will today bring a memo to Cabinet seeking to keep the current Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) rates in place until 31 March.

The PUP is currently paid at four rates based on a person’s previous income. The weekly rates are €350, €300, €250 and €203.

The government originally planned to reduce these rates on 1 February. However, it was previously indicated that this would not happen if the pandemic situation worsened.

It is understood the extension of these rates is due to the implementation of Level 5 restrictions and the ongoing uncertainty in relation to the virus.

To date, the government has paid out more than €5 billion in PUP payments.

Yesterday, the Department of Social Protection said 335,600 people received the PUP this week, an increase of more than 20% since Christmas week.

The nearly 58,000 increase in claims reflects an increase in the number of workers who have lost their jobs in recent weeks as a result of business closures that followed the tightening of public health restrictions.

The sectors with the highest number of people in receipt of the payment are: accommodation and food service activities (97,798 claimants, up from 74,101 before Christmas); wholesale and retail trade (46,853 up from 40,406) and other sectors like hairdressers and beauty salons (30,221, up from 28,099).

The Cabinet is meeting today and is expected to sign off on the closure of schools until February.

The majority of construction sites are also set to close, with only limited sites involved in the construction of social housing, schools and other exempted projects allowed to remain open.

The click-and-collect exemption for non-essential retailers is also expected to be scrapped.

- With reporting by Christina Finn.