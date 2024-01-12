Customers mourn loss of popular Cork eatery Nash 19

PEOPLE HAVE EXPRESSED their sadness at the closure of beloved Cork eatery Nash 19.

The restaurant, which first opened in 1992, has been described as an “institution” on the city’s Prince’s Street.

It will not reopen after its Christmas break, citing rising business costs, the Irish Examiner reports.

Some 20 people are to lose their jobs and loyal customers have already begun to mourn the loss of a city centre gem.

Adrian Cummins of the Restaurant Association of Ireland said he is “shocked and saddened” at the closure of the “Cork institution”.

“If a long-standing business like this is closing, what hope for the rest of the sector,” he said, adding that the “government needs to take action”.

Shocked and saddened by the news @Nash19Cork , a Cork institution is closing.



Huge supporter of local food producers.



If a long standing business like this is closing, what hope for the rest of the sector.



Government needs to take immediate action https://t.co/0o13H7d14Z https://t.co/WzcoRitqIf — Adrian Cummins 🇮🇪🇪🇺 (@adriancummins) January 12, 2024

Speaking to the Examiner, founder and owner Claire Nash expressed disbelief at the loss of her business which, for years, was booming.

“It is difficult to blame anyone or anything in particular, but the cost of doing business is unmeasurable, it is out of control and it has led me to the end of the road,” she said.

Nash has been an innovator in the restaurant industry, leading the ‘Eat on the Street’ initiative’, which brought Prince’s St to life after the pandemic.

But between Covid-19, the war in Ukraine, rising energy costs and flooding, she said she’s “lost the joy of running the restaurant”.

Writing on X, Minister for Enterprise Simon Coveney said it was “very sad news”.

He added that he has spoken to the owner about what led to the decision.

‘Something is not right in the city centre’

Cork Labour Party candidate Peter Horgan has called for a “full, frank, open and public discussion” between stakeholders about the future of the city.

“Something is not right in the city centre,” he said.

“We need to strip back the waffle and the grandstanding and excuse the issues that are stymieing small businesses in the city centre.

“Is it a reimagining of the city [that] is needed or what?”

Horgan believes that previous investment, including pedestrianisation of some streets, were welcome but haven’t gone far enough to keep businesses open.

‘A City Rising’, an initiative supported by the Arts Council that ran from 2017 to 2022, saw young people learn about architecture and urban development, with the hopes of further engagement between locals and the city.

According to Horgan, the city should instead look outward if it is to avoid more closures.

“Forget this ‘City Rising’ malarkey and put funding into attracting people into the city centre on public transport campaigns,” he said.

“Proactive measures are needed but we must be willing to put all the cards on the table.”