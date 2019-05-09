This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Proposal to reduce Dublin Airport airline charges heavily criticised by DAA

The Commission for Aviation Regulation has said charges for passengers should fall over the coming years.

By Cónal Thomas Thursday 9 May 2019, 9:30 PM
1 hour ago 5,739 Views 14 Comments
Dublin Airport
Image: Shutterstock/Sophie James
Dublin Airport
Dublin Airport
Image: Shutterstock/Sophie James

DAA HAS CRITICISED proposals by the Commission for Aviation Regulation (CAR) to reduce Dublin Airport charges, saying such a move would jeopardise the airport’s future development. 

Earlier today, CAR put forward proposals – subject to consultation – to reduce passenger charges it levies on airlines. 

CAR has said the DAA should cut these charges which would see the cost per passenger reduced to €7.50 per person between 2020 and 2024.

These changes would result in a 15% drop from a maximum of €8.81 this year, the commission has said. 

In a statement today, CAR said that the proposed reduction in airline charges “is in the best interests of passengers to ensure value for money, while providing a quality service.”

Commissioner Cathy Mannion said that a reduction in how the airport can charge airlines will ultimately benefit passengers through lower air fares which would lead to growth at Dublin Airport. 

Following CAR’s announcement, however, DAA – formerly Dublin Airport Authority – slammed the move, describing is as a “flawed proposal” and argued that a reduction in charges fails to take account of the “current reality” at the airport, which last year saw over 30 million people pass through its doors. 

DAA argues that the airline charges are not the most pressing issue at the airport.

“The reduction in airport charges being proposed by CAR is unjustified and risks creating stagnation at Dublin Airport, as it will jeopardise the investments in new facilities that are required to cope with growing demand.”

“CAR’s flawed proposal is absolutely not in the best interests of passengers, airlines or the wider Irish economy,” DAA Chief Executive Dalton Philips has said. “The most pressing issue at Dublin Airport isn’t our charges, which are already low, it’s about investing for Ireland’s long-term future and CAR’s proposal won’t allow us to do that.”

DAA estimates that the proposed reduction in charges is closer to 22% when compared to last year’s rates.

DAA plans a €1.8 billion capital programme for Dublin Airport and says this could be affected by the proposed charges because it will result in reduced revenue. “The regulator’s sums don’t add up,” a DAA spokesperson told TheJournal.ie. 

Consultation on the proposed charge reduction continues until 8 July. 

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

