Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Friday 30 September 2022
Advertisement

Public consultation opens for proposals for new cycle networks across 22 counties

The cycle newtworks will form part of the CycleConnects: Ireland’s Cycle Network programme.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 30 Sep 2022, 1:04 PM
39 minutes ago 2,433 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5880857
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

A PUBLIC CONSULTATION process for proposals to develop new cycle networks across 22 counties has been opened today by the National Transport Authority (NTA). 

The cycle newtworks will form part of the CycleConnects: Ireland’s Cycle Network programme. 

The NTA said CycleConnects aims to improve sustainable travel by providing the potential for more trips on a safe, accessible and convenient cycling network, connecting more people to more places. 

Proposals for cycling links in key cities, towns and villages in each county are included in the plan, in addition to connections between the larger towns, villages and settlements.

The plan also incorporates existing and planned cycle routes such as greenways and blueways.

The draft proposals envisage an extensive cycling network across the 22 counties, complementing the cycling plans already developed for the Greater Dublin Area (Meath, Kildare, Wicklow and Dublin).

Today’s proposals are in line with Action 28 of the Government’s National Sustainable Mobility Action Plan 2022-2025. They were developed following consultation with all local authorities and align with Transport Infrastructure Ireland’s (TII) proposed National Cycle Network.

“As we support a cleaner more sustainable public transport network this is an opportunity for members of the public to have their voices heard on the CycleConnects: Ireland’s Cycle Network Plan. I would encourage members of the public to view the plans on the National Transport Authority website,” NTA CEO Anne Graham said. 

The consultation process will remain open from today until Friday 11 November.

You can have your say by visiting the NTA’s consultation portal.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie