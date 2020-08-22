NTA allocates €55m to councils to enhance cycling and walking infrastructure

THE NATIONAL TRANSPORT Authority (NTA) has allocated €55 million to 547 projects in 11 counties to support pedestrian and cyclist movement.

The funding was allocated under the July Jobs Stimulus Plan announced by the government last month.

Local authorities in the Greater Dublin Area and the metropolitan areas of Cork, Galway, Limerick and Waterford were eligible to apply for funding under the scheme.

An equivalent funding programme is in place through the Department of Transport for all other local authority areas.

The NTA said the funding will support local authorities’ response to Covid-19 challenges and assist with their work to equip local communities and businesses with improved walking and cycling infrastructure.

It added the funding will also allow for changes to traffic management arrangements to facilitate the reallocation of overall road space to improve facilities and safety for pedestrians and cyclists.

Among the projects to be funded are:

Installation of parklets in Cork City

Upgrade of cycle lane infrastructure in Castletroy, Limerick

Installation of protected cycle facilities in Glenageary, Dun Laoghaire

Resurfacing of pedestrian area, Galway City

Creation of ‘slow zone’ in Waterford City Centre

Pedestrian crossings in Navan, Trim, Mornington and Oldcastle, Co Meath

Funding allocations have been made solely for design and works which can be completed by the end of November 2020.

The council’s involved have been allocated the following:

Dublin City Council – €12,065,000

South Dublin County Council – €2,440,995

Fingal County Council – €3,890,000

Dun Laoghaire Rathdown County Council – €8,986,067

Meath County Council – €3,105,000

Kildare County Council – €1,840,000

Wicklow County Council – €3,342,350

Limerick City & County Council – €9,988,000

Galway City Council – €3,001,000

Waterford City & County Council – €2,347,500

Cork City Council – €4,000,000

“One of the priorities for this government when we took office in June was to respond to the economic difficulties brought about by the Covid crisis,” Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said.

“We immediately turned our attention to the putting together a package of measures that would go some way to rebooting the economy,” Ryan said.

“The projects that the NTA is funding will make a real difference at local level when it comes to improving infrastructure for cycling, walking and will make our cities, towns and villages more accessible and attractive for everyone.”