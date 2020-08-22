This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 22 August, 2020
NTA allocates €55m to councils to enhance cycling and walking infrastructure

The funding was allocated under the July Jobs Stimulus Plan announced by the government last month.

By Hayley Halpin Saturday 22 Aug 2020, 11:52 AM
1 hour ago 6,205 Views 24 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5182821
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

THE NATIONAL TRANSPORT Authority (NTA) has allocated €55 million to 547 projects in 11 counties to support pedestrian and cyclist movement. 

The funding was allocated under the July Jobs Stimulus Plan announced by the government last month.

Local authorities in the Greater Dublin Area and the metropolitan areas of Cork, Galway, Limerick and Waterford were eligible to apply for funding under the scheme.

An equivalent funding programme is in place through the Department of Transport for all other local authority areas.

The NTA said the funding will support local authorities’ response to Covid-19 challenges and assist with their work to equip local communities and businesses with improved walking and cycling infrastructure.

It added the funding will also allow for changes to traffic management arrangements to facilitate the reallocation of overall road space to improve facilities and safety for pedestrians and cyclists.

Among the projects to be funded are:

  • Installation of parklets in Cork City
  • Upgrade of cycle lane infrastructure in Castletroy, Limerick
  • Installation of protected cycle facilities in Glenageary, Dun Laoghaire
  • Resurfacing of pedestrian area, Galway City
  • Creation of ‘slow zone’ in Waterford City Centre
  • Pedestrian crossings in Navan, Trim, Mornington and Oldcastle, Co Meath

Funding allocations have been made solely for design and works which can be completed by the end of November 2020.

The council’s involved have been allocated the following: 

  • Dublin City Council – €12,065,000
  • South Dublin County Council – €2,440,995
  • Fingal County Council – €3,890,000
  • Dun Laoghaire Rathdown County Council – €8,986,067
  • Meath County Council – €3,105,000
  • Kildare County Council – €1,840,000
  • Wicklow County Council – €3,342,350
  • Limerick City & County Council – €9,988,000
  • Galway City Council – €3,001,000
  • Waterford City & County Council – €2,347,500
  • Cork City Council – €4,000,000 

“One of the priorities for this government when we took office in June was to respond to the economic difficulties brought about by the Covid crisis,” Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said. 

“We immediately turned our attention to the putting together a package of measures that would go some way to rebooting the economy,” Ryan said. 

“The projects that the NTA is funding will make a real difference at local level when it comes to improving infrastructure for cycling, walking and will make our cities, towns and villages more accessible and attractive for everyone.”

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

