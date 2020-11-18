#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Wednesday 18 November 2020
Advertisement

Cyclist (40s) seriously injured in Tipperary collision

Gardaí are asking for witnesses to come forward.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 18 Nov 2020, 8:27 PM
1 hour ago 7,338 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5271366
Image: Google Streetview
Image: Google Streetview

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses to a “serious” single-vehicle road traffic collision involving a bicycle that occurred at approximately 3.20pm today at Sarsfield Street, Nenagh, Co Tipperary.

The cyclist, a man in his 40s, was taken to University Hospital Limerick with serious injuries.

The road is currently closed pending a technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators, and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí at Nenagh are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling on Sarsfield Street from 3pm to 3.20pm to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nenagh Garda Station on 067 50450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie