Cyclist (40s) seriously injured in Tipperary collision

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses to a “serious” single-vehicle road traffic collision involving a bicycle that occurred at approximately 3.20pm today at Sarsfield Street, Nenagh, Co Tipperary.

The cyclist, a man in his 40s, was taken to University Hospital Limerick with serious injuries.

The road is currently closed pending a technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators, and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí at Nenagh are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling on Sarsfield Street from 3pm to 3.20pm to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nenagh Garda Station on 067 50450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.