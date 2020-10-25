Cyclist (60s) dies after collision with car in Cork

A CYCLIST IN his 60s has died following a collision in Youghal, Cork, yesterday evening.

At around 7pm, Gardaí were alerted to a collision involving a bicycle and a car on the Lower Corkhill Road in Youghal.

The cyclist, a man in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was removed to Cork University Hospital where a post mortem will take place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam), to contact Youghal Garda station on 024 92200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.