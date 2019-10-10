Cyclist (70s) dies following collision with van in Co Offaly

GARDAÍ IN OFFALY are investigating a fatal road traffic collision between a van and a cyclist that occurred on Monday in Birr.

The collision occurred on the Roscrea to Shinrone Road (R491) at approximately 6.20pm on 7 October.

A male cyclist in his 70s was brought to Limerick University Hospital with serious injuries following the collision.

On Wednesday, he was pronounced dead as a result of his injuries.

Gardaí in Birr are appealing for witnesses who may have travelled on the Roscrea to Shinrone Road between 6pm and 6.30pm on 7 October, or anyone who may have dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Birr Garda Station on 057 916 9710, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.