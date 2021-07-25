#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 11°C Sunday 25 July 2021
Cyclist dies in road accident in Cork

The male cyclist in his 40s received treatment at the scene.

By Christina Finn Sunday 25 Jul 2021, 7:47 AM
A CYCLIST HAS died after a single vehicle road traffic collision that occurred at Meadstown in Kildorrery, Co. Cork yesterday.

Gardaí are investigating the incident that occurred at 6.20pm yesterday.

The male cyclist received treatment at the scene following the incident but he was later pronounced dead.

The body of the man, aged in his 40s, was taken Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem will now take place.

The scene remains closed this morning to allow for a technical examination.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information on this collision or anyone who may have video (including dash cam) footage to make this available to them. Gardaí can be contacted at Fermoy Garda Station on 025 82100 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Christina Finn
    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie