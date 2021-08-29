Cyclist (50s) dies following collision with car in Galway

The road is closed to facilitate an investigation. File photo.

A CYCLIST AGED in his 50s has died following a collision with a car near Corr na Móna, Co Galway, today.

The crash took place near the Gaeltacht village, on the R345 regional road, at 1:30pm this afternoon.

The cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries have been reported.

The R345 road runs along Lough Corrib between the villages of Maum and Clonbur.

The road is currently closed and Forensic Collision Investigators are at scene. Local diversions have been put in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to contact them.

They are also appealing to any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the R345 near Corr Na Móna at this time, to make this footage available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clifden Garda Station on 095 22500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.