Female cyclist (20s) dies after collision with car in County Dublin

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING after a female cyclist died in a road traffic crash in Co Dublin, this afternoon.
Gardaí said that a woman (20s) died following a collision with a car at about 12.50pm this afternoon Grallagh, Garristown, Co. Dublin.
The woman’s body has been taken to to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown where a post-mortem is due to take place.
The male driver (20s) of the car was uninjured.
The road is currently closed pending an examination by Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Balbriggan Garda station on 01 802 0510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.
