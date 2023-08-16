Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Wednesday 16 August 2023 Dublin: 17°C
Google Street View N67 (Kilkee to Moyasta Road) at Baunmore, Co Clare
# Baunmore
Cyclist dies after being struck by car in Co Clare this afternoon
The incident happened shortly after 12.30pm on the N67 (Kilkee to Moyasta Road) at Baunmore.
2.4k
3
18 minutes ago

A CYCLIST HAS died after being struck by a car in Co Clare this afternoon. 

The incident happened shortly after 12.30pm on the N67 (Kilkee to Moyasta Road) at Baunmore.

A male pedal cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was reported injured in the incident. 

The N67 at Baunmore is currently closed and local diversions are in place. The services of Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N67 in the Baunmore area between 12pm and 1pm are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kilrush garda station on 065 9080550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
3
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     