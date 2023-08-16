Cyclist dies after being struck by car in Co Clare this afternoon

A CYCLIST HAS died after being struck by a car in Co Clare this afternoon.

The incident happened shortly after 12.30pm on the N67 (Kilkee to Moyasta Road) at Baunmore.

A male pedal cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement

No one else was reported injured in the incident.

The N67 at Baunmore is currently closed and local diversions are in place. The services of Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N67 in the Baunmore area between 12pm and 1pm are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kilrush garda station on 065 9080550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.