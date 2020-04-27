Male cyclist (60s) dies in Killarney road collision

A MALE CYCLIST in his 60s has died after a collision involving a car at around 8.20am this morning in Killarney, Co Kerry.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the crash which occurred on the N22 Tralee-Killarney road in Rockfield.

The man who was cycling at the time was pronounced dead at the scene. His body will be moved to the mortuary at University Hospital Kerry where a post-mortem will be conducted.

Forensive Collision Investigators have been requested at the scene. The road is currently closed and people are advised to take alternative routes where possible. Diversions are in place at the scene.

Gardaí in Killarney are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward and for any road users who may have camera footage or dash cams who were travelling in the area at the time to make this available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064 667 1160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.