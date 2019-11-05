Elderly cyclist dies after collision with parked lorry in Kilkenny

A CYCLIST HAS died a week after colliding with a parked lorry in Co Kilkenny.

The cyclist, a man aged in his 70s, collided with the lorry at about 12.20pm in the Shankill area of Paulstown on 29 October.

He was taken to St Luke’s General Hospital in a serious condition. Gardaí today confirmed that the man has since died.

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances of the incident and have appealed for witnesses.

They today called on anyone with information to contact them, particularly any road users who may have camera footage available.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Thomastown Garda Station on 056 775 4150 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.