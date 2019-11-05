This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Tuesday 5 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Elderly cyclist dies after collision with parked lorry in Kilkenny

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 5 Nov 2019, 9:20 PM
20 minutes ago 2,187 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4880487
File photo
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie
File photo
File photo
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

A CYCLIST HAS died a week after colliding with a parked lorry in Co Kilkenny.

The cyclist, a man aged in his 70s, collided with the lorry at about 12.20pm in the Shankill area of Paulstown on 29 October.

He was taken to St Luke’s General Hospital in a serious condition. Gardaí today confirmed that the man has since died.

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances of the incident and have appealed for witnesses.

They today called on anyone with information to contact them, particularly any road users who may have camera footage available.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Thomastown Garda Station on 056 775 4150 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie