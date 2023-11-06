Cyclist dies after collision with a truck in Dublin today, gardaí appealing for witnesses

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN are appealing for witnesses to a road traffic collision between a cyclist and a truck that occured on the Dolphin’s Barn Bridge in Dublin today.

The incident took place at approximately 12.30pm today.

The cyclist was taken to St James’s Hospital in Dublin with serious injuries and was later pronounced dead.

A spokesperson for gardaí said no other injuries were reported.

The Dolphin’s Barn Bridge was closed for technical examination and has since reopened.

“Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward,” a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said.

Any road users who may have camera or dash-cam footage and were travelling in the Dolphin’s Barn Bridge area between 12:15pm and 12:45pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Crumlin Garda station on 01 666 6200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.