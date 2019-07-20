This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Cyclist (50) seriously injured during hit-and-run in west Dublin

The incident happened in Mulhuddart village on Thursday morning.

By Stephen McDermott Saturday 20 Jul 2019, 5:56 PM
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN are appealing for witnesses after a 50 year-old cyclist was seriously injured in a hit-and-run earlier this week.

The incident happened at around 9.50am on Thursday 18 July at a junction in Mulhuddart village on Blanchardstown Road South, where the male cyclist was involved in a collision with a blue saloon car.

The car continued driving in the direction of Mulhuddart village following the collision, and a number of other vehicles stopped to assist the man before an ambulance attended the scene. 

The cyclist was taken to James Connolly Memorial Hospital with serious injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening.

Gardaí have appealed to any witnesses to the collision to come forward, as well as anyone who stopped to assist the cyclist.

They are also appealing to anyone who may have been in the area between 9.50am and 10.10am, particularly motorists with dash cam footage, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí at Blanchardstown on 01 666 7008 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

