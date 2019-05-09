This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 9 May, 2019
Cyclist injured by hit-and-run driver in Dublin

The man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

By Rónán Duffy Thursday 9 May 2019, 2:35 PM
40 minutes ago 3,805 Views 11 Comments
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses after a cyclist was injured by a hit-and-run driver in Dublin in the early hours of Sunday morning. 

The bank holiday weekend incident happened at about 2am on the Conyngham Road near Parkgate Street on the outbound side towards Islandbridge. 

Gardaí say that the cyclist and the driver of the vehicle were involved in a collision with the driver failing to remain at the scene. 

The cyclist, a 28-year-old man, was taken to the Mater Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. 

The driver continued on towards Islandbridge in what is described as a black coloured vehicle. 

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses who travelled along Conyngham Road on Sunday 5 May 2019 between 1.50am and 2.20am to contact them at Kilmainham Garda Station.

Anyone with dashcam footage who may have been travelling in the area or on the south quays at about this time is also being asked to come forward.

Gardaí are also seeking to hear from anyone who noticed damage to the passenger side of a black coloured vehicle in the past few days.

