Cyclist hospitalised with serious injuries after collision with truck in Co Kildare

A CYCLIST HAS been hospitalised with serious injuries after a collision with a truck in Co Kildare.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the incident on the Shackleton Road, Celbridge at around 8am this morning.

The cyclist, a woman in her 40s, was taken to James Connolly Memorial Hospital to be treated for her injuries which are understood to be serious.

The road is currently closed to allow for a technical examination to be carried out by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. Any road users who have video footage, including dash-cam, is asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with information can contact Leixlip Garda Station on 01 666 7800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.